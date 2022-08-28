LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#MISSING | We urgently need your help to find Ancuta-Elena.
The 23-year-old discharged herself from Heartlands Hospital at around 9am this morning (28 August).
She was picked up in a white Toyota displaying the registration plate BA21ATZ.
— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) August 28, 2022
