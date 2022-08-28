Missing 20-year-old last seen Thursday at the 22nd Street Skytrain station in New Westminster.

Posted on August 28, 2022

Police in New Westminster are asking the public for help finding a missing 20-year-old last seen Thursday at the 22nd Street Skytrain station.

