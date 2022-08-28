Minnesota State Fair Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help locating Carmen Nunez

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#MISSING #PERSON #ALERT #Minnesota #State #Fair #Police #Dept #seeking #publics #locating #Carmen #Nunez #slender #brown #hair #brown #eyes #black #zipup #hoodie #white #lettering #front #baggy #jeans #possibly #olive #green #shirt