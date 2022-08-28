Milutin Soskic Death News : The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary @USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic, who passed away at the age of 85. A gold medal winner representing Yugoslavia in the 1960 Summer Olympics Games, ‘Scholi’ mentored U.S. ‘keepers through four consecutive World Cups (1994-2006). pic.twitter.com/0ykSKwG9td
— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) August 28, 2022
Who is Milutin Šoškić ?
Milutin Šoškić was a Serbian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. He is considered one of FK Partizan’s greatest players. Wikipedia
Born: December 31, 1937, Peja
Died: August 27, 2022
Height: 5′ 11″
Teammates: Milan Galić, Fahrudin Jusufi, Vladimir Durković, MORE
Medal: Football at the 1960 Summer Olympics – Men’s tournament
Cause of Death.
Comments and Reactions .
RIP to former #USMNT goalkeeping coach Milutin “Shole” Šoškić, who passed away at 85.
Šoškić was the team’s goalkeeping coach from 1993 to 2006, working in 4 different World Cups with quality keepers such as Tim Howard, Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, Tony Meola, and etc. pic.twitter.com/CVtn2hTuHh
— Anthony Jack (@anthony_jack_k) August 28, 2022
SoccerFutbolForum wrote
Thread on the late Milutin Soskic. One of the best goalkeepers of the 1960s with Yugoslavia & Partizan Belgrade and later long time US national team goalkeeping coach. RIP
Anthony Jack wrote
