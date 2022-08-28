Milutin Soskic Death News : The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic.

Milutin Soskic has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary @USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic, who passed away at the age of 85. A gold medal winner representing Yugoslavia in the 1960 Summer Olympics Games, ‘Scholi’ mentored U.S. ‘keepers through four consecutive World Cups (1994-2006).

Who is Milutin Šoškić ?

Milutin Šoškić was a Serbian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. He is considered one of FK Partizan’s greatest players. Wikipedia
Born: December 31, 1937, Peja
Died: August 27, 2022
Height: 5′ 11″
Teammates: Milan Galić, Fahrudin Jusufi, Vladimir Durković, MORE
Medal: Football at the 1960 Summer Olympics – Men’s tournament

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Milutin Soskic . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

SoccerFutbolForum wrote
Thread on the late Milutin Soskic. One of the best goalkeepers of the 1960s with Yugoslavia & Partizan Belgrade and later long time US national team goalkeeping coach. RIP

Anthony Jack wrote
RIP to former #USMNT goalkeeping coach Milutin “Shole” Šoškić, who passed away at 85.

Šoškić was the team’s goalkeeping coach from 1993 to 2006, working in 4 different World Cups with quality keepers such as Tim Howard, Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, Tony Meola, and etc.

