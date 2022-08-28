Milutin Soskic Death News : The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic.

2022-08-28 17:05:56

Milutin Soskic has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

The U.S. Soccer family mourns the loss of legendary @USMNT GK Coach Milutin Soskic, who passed away at the age of 85. A gold medal winner representing Yugoslavia in the 1960 Summer Olympics Games, ‘Scholi’ mentored U.S. ‘keepers through four consecutive World Cups (1994-2006).

Who is Milutin Šoškić ?

Milutin Šoškić was a Serbian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. He is considered one of FK Partizan’s greatest players. Wikipedia

Born: December 31, 1937, Peja

Died: August 27, 2022

Height: 5′ 11″

Teammates: Milan Galić, Fahrudin Jusufi, Vladimir Durković, MORE

Medal: Football at the 1960 Summer Olympics – Men’s tournament

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Milutin Soskic . This is a development story.

