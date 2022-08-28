Mable John Death News : first solo female artist signed by Motown, has died at age 91.

2022-08-28 18:00:27

Mable John has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Mable John, the first solo female artist signed by Motown, has died at age 91.

Mable John, the first solo female artist signed by Motown, has died at age 91.

A message from our Chairwoman and CEO about the passing of Dr. Mable John: pic.twitter.com/1CyH23Wgrn — Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) August 26, 2022

Who is Mable John ?

Mable John , was the first female solo artist signed to Motown (then Tamla) Records, a Stax singer and longtime Ray Charles collaborator, has died at the age of 91

Cause of Death.

