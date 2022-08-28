2022-08-28 10:46:21#DemVoice1 #DemCast #WtpBlue

Last survivor of his people, ‘Indio do Buraco’ is found dead in Rondônia

The body was found by the National Indian Foundation (Funai) on August 23. He had lived alone for almost 30 years, after the last members of his people were killed by farmers.