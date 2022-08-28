Jeremiah Bueker Death : Republican Judge Found Dead at Bottom of Lake, Police Reveal Cause of Death

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Republican Judge Found Dead at Bottom of Lake, Police Reveal Cause of Death.
The death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning, authorities said.
Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered on Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that his body was found in Mud Lake in Reydell, which is just outside of Little Rock.
Ask Questions wrote
Ok, did anyone read the article!? They said he went “swimming after maybe being dusty and he went missing” what kind of order is that!? Plus found at the BOTTOM of the lake, so how long does it take for a body to float? Prayers to his family.
