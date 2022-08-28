Jeremiah Bueker Death : Republican Judge Found Dead at Bottom of Lake, Police Reveal Cause of Death

2022-08-28 15:10:57Republican Judge Found Dead at Bottom of Lake, Police Reveal Cause of Death.

The death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning, authorities said.

Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered on Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that his body was found in Mud Lake in Reydell, which is just outside of Little Rock.