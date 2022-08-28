Jason Jenkins Death News : Miami Dolphins and 49ers mourn the passing of Jason Jenkins.

2022-08-28 18:49:43

Jason Jenkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Jason Jenkins , the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47.

The 49ers mourn the passing of Jason Jenkins. Our organization sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, and the entire Jenkins family.

The 49ers mourn the passing of Jason Jenkins. Our organization sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, and the entire Jenkins family. pic.twitter.com/Evhdshg7CB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2022

Who is Jason Jenkins ?

Jason Jenkins , was the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, he died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Jason Jenkins . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

A tough one for all of us. RIP Jason Jenkins. Hard moment for Jason Taylor. We feel it in our hearts. 🐬⭐️⭐️😢 pic.twitter.com/41FR2x81m2 — Gian Carlo Lopez (@glopez8134) August 28, 2022

I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to describe what Jason Jenkins meant to me. He was so much more than my boss or colleague. He was my mentor. He was my friend. Most importantly, he was a father and husband. https://t.co/LtOeEiUtt2 — Brett Brecheisen (@bbrech) August 28, 2022

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022