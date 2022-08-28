Jason Jenkins Death News : Miami Dolphins and 49ers mourn the passing of Jason Jenkins.

Posted on August 28, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-28 18:49:43
Jason Jenkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47.

The 49ers mourn the passing of Jason Jenkins.

Our organization sends its deepest condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, and the entire Jenkins family.

Who is Jason Jenkins ?

Jason Jenkins, was the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, he died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced.

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Jason Jenkins. This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

 

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#49ers #mourn #passing #Jason #Jenkins #organization #sends #deepest #condolences #wife #Elizabeth #entire #Jenkins #family
Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: