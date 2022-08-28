Gentilly Shooting : 17-year-old girl shot, killed in Gentilly late Saturday, police say

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while leaving a teen party in Gentilly late Saturday, New Orleans police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Franklin Ave. shortly before 11:30 p.m.
They found the girl lying on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.
17-year-old girl shot, killed in Gentilly late Saturday, police say https://t.co/VcZv3IPmJJ
— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 28, 2022
