Gentilly Shooting : 17-year-old girl shot, killed in Gentilly late Saturday, police say

Posted on August 28, 2022

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while leaving a teen party in Gentilly late Saturday, New Orleans police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of Franklin Ave. shortly before 11:30 p.m.

They found the girl lying on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

