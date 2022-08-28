LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Four people dead in mass shooting at apartment complex on houston’s SE side.
Police say the suspect set multiple units on fire, and started to shot at those coming out. The suspect was shot and killed by officers. @KHOU #KHOU11
Police say the suspect set multiple units on fire, and started to shot at those coming out. The suspect was shot and killed by officers. @KHOU #KHOU11
— Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) August 28, 2022
