Forecaster Brian Smith Death News 2022

2022-08-28 17:05:56
Brian Smith has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
We found out yesterday that Brian Smith who has been a forecaster at our office for over 20 years unexpectedly passed away. Brian was a special person who did so much for the NWS.
Your LZK family and countless others will miss you greatly Brian, may you rest in peace. #arwx
— NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) August 28, 2022
As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Brian Smith . This is a development story.
