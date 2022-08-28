Forecaster Brian Smith Death News 2022

2022-08-28 17:05:56

Brian Smith has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

We found out yesterday that Brian Smith who has been a forecaster at our office for over 20 years unexpectedly passed away. Brian was a special person who did so much for the NWS. Your LZK family and countless others will miss you greatly Brian, may you rest in peace. #arwx

We found out yesterday that Brian Smith who has been a forecaster at our office for over 20 years unexpectedly passed away. Brian was a special person who did so much for the NWS. Your LZK family and countless others will miss you greatly Brian, may you rest in peace. #arwx pic.twitter.com/3hXFOhdtB5 — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) August 28, 2022

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Brian Smith . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.