Critical #MissingPerson 15-year-old Janae Crosby who was last seen in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglass Place, Southeast on August 27, 2022.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2022
