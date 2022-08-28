Carmen Nunez Missing : The BCA put out an alert for a 14-year-old child who went missing from the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The BCA put out an alert for a 14-year-old child who went missing from the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday 1:30 p.m. Reported as runaway. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or dial 911.
.
— CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) August 28, 2022
