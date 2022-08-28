Carmen Nunez Missing : The BCA put out an alert for a 14-year-old child who went missing from the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday.

Posted on August 28, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-28 17:02:54
.
The BCA put out an alert for a 14-year-old child who went missing from the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday 1:30 p.m. Reported as runaway. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or dial 911.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BCA #put #alert #14yearold #child #missing #Minnesota #State #Fair #Saturday #Reported #runaway #information #whereabouts #urged #contact #Minnesota #State #Fair #Police #Department #dial

Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: