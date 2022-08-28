Boy Stabbed In Dagenham ; A 15yr Boy Fights for his life in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING NEWS; A 15yr Boy Fights for his life in hospital after being stabbed in Dagenham; MET Police were called to Uvedale Road at 7.29pm last night where the victim was found & rushed to hospital; there are currently no arrests; Another Child in the… Ghetto Eh?🤷♂️🤦♂️😞
— Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) August 28, 2022
