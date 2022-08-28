99 Children Found Dead at Local Fortnite Rehab Center

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Tragedy has struck a Heartline Rehab Center, where ninety-nine children, of one hundred who were admitted for addiction to the video game Fortnite, have been found dead in an apparent mass murder.
The conflict reportedly began as the group of young patients, who had been stripped of all electronic devices, were being transported to the facility.
https://t.co/641OxFIAsG
— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) August 28, 2022
