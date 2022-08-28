LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Punjab Police has seized 38 kg of Heroin worth ₹40 crore. It was smuggled through sea route from Gujarat, it was further transported in Punjab via trucks
2 smugglers arrested in this case. Foreign based gangster Sonu Khatri is the main culprit
— Aditya 🚜🇮🇳 (@aapkaditya) August 28, 2022
