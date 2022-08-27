What Happened To Thomas Forrester – Journalist Thomas Forrester Death News :

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-27 00:38:12
Thomas Forrester has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Today we learned our dear friend and colleague @ThomasForester passed away. If you watched @CBS12 News over the years, you’d remember him as a dynamic and incredibly fair journalist. Our sincere condolences to his family. RIP
— Jim Grimes CBS12News (@jimgrimes) August 27, 2022
