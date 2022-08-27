Trump News : 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET, as well as HCS Human Confidential Sources, FISA, ORCON, NOFORN.
Why were these documents being kept at TFG’s county club? This man is a national security risk.
67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET, as well as HCS Human Confidential Sources, FISA, ORCON, NOFORN.
Why were these documents being kept at TFG’s county club? This man is a national security risk.
— Jules Morgan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@glamelegance) August 26, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#documents #marked #CONFIDENTIAL #documents #marked #SECRET #documents #marked #TOP #SECRET #HCS #Human #Confidential #Sources #FISA #ORCON #NOFORNWhy #documents #TFGs #county #club #man #national #security #risk