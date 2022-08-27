Subadult male mountain lion P-90 was killed by a car on Hwy 33 just south of Ojai in Ventura County

2022-08-26 22:43:24Subadult male mountain lion P-90 was killed by a car on Hwy 33 just south of Ojai in Ventura County this morning. He was first captured & marked at the den on July 6, 2020. He was about 3 wks old. His sibling, male P-89, was killed by a car on the 101 Fwy on July 18, 2022.

P-90 is the 7th lion in our study area to die from road mortality this year alone and the 5th radio-collared one. During the 20-year study, 32 mountain lions were killed by a vehicle in our study area.