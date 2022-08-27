Shannon Fox Death: Remains of 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 20:24:56
UPDATE: The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County. Please keep her family and friend in your thoughts and prayers.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#UPDATE #Frederick #County #Sheriff039s #Office #announced #Friday #remains #Shannon #Lee #Fox #30yearold #Winchester #woman #missing #months #discovered #Clarke #County #family #friend #thoughts #prayers

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: