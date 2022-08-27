Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 12-year-old who they say was in a stolen car with a .45 caliber handgun.

Posted on August 27, 2022

2022-08-27 22:12:49
“Driver has a gun!”

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 12-year-old who they say was in a stolen car with a .45 caliber handgun. Here’s the moment police contacted the suspect — who was in the car with other juveniles (14, 15, 13, 15, 14, 13).

