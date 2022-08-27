Oshawn Logan : Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in violent mugging of off-duty officer

2022-08-27 16:05:05

New York City authorities on Friday arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect in connection to the violent mugging of an off-duty officer on Tuesday.

Authorities charged Oshawn Logan with four counts of robbery, two counts gang assault, two counts or assault and grand larceny in connection to the violent mugging of the off-duty New York Police Department officer identified by FOX 5 New York as 48-year-old Muhammed Chowdhury.

BREAKING: 18-year-old Oshawn Logan, a known gang member from the Bronx, arrested for robbing an off-duty police officer, fracturing his skull; believed to be part of a group responsible for at least 19 robberies in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens. pic.twitter.com/7yp8kHa73R — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 27, 2022