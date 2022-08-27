Olivia Pratt-Korbel Murder : Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of nine-year-old .

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 20:43:09
Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, England.
Merseyside Police ave arrested a 33 year-old man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The man, who is from the #Dovecot area, was detained this afternoon following an operation involving armed officers in the #Merseyside area.

Image

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#man #arrested #suspicion #murder #shooting #nineyearold #Olivia #PrattKorbel #Liverpool #England

Post Views: 19

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: