Olivia Pratt-Korbel Murder : Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of nine-year-old .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, England.
3894481 CapitalLivNews@CapitalLiv
Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool, England https://t.co/Mszung99al
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 26, 2022
We are shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death.
Olivia was a member of our school community and was a pupil at St Margaret Mary’s Primary School. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, classmates, teachers and local community.
— Archdiocese of Liverpool (@lpoolcatholic) August 23, 2022
What an absolutely devastating photo. Kids should be playing freely on their streets, not watching this whilst 2 gunman are on the run. Olivia Pratt-Korbel, I hope you rest peacefully and get the justice you deserve 💔 pic.twitter.com/cwt5dbmgxx
— Chloe Walsh-Smith (@ChloeWalshXx1) August 24, 2022
I can’t even begin to imagine what the family are going through, absolutely heartbreaking 💔 RIP Olivia Pratt-korbel 🕊 pic.twitter.com/D9IwA3KB4Z
— Natalie 🇬🇧 (@nataliemcw) August 23, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#man #arrested #suspicion #murder #shooting #nineyearold #Olivia #PrattKorbel #Liverpool #England