New photo released of missing AaronPolice in Rotherham have released a new photograph of 13-year-old Aaron,

APPEAL: New photo released of missing Aaron
Police in Rotherham have released a new photograph of 13-year-old Aaron, who has now been missing for over three weeks.
Aaron was last seen at around 8am on 2 August in the Broom area of Rotherham.
— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) August 27, 2022
