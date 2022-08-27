New photo released of missing AaronPolice in Rotherham have released a new photograph of 13-year-old Aaron,

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-27 09:07:29
APPEAL: New photo released of missing Aaron

Police in Rotherham have released a new photograph of 13-year-old Aaron, who has now been missing for over three weeks.

Aaron was last seen at around 8am on 2 August in the Broom area of Rotherham.

Read more:

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#APPEAL #photo #released #missing #AaronPolice #Rotherham #released #photograph #13yearold #Aaron #missing #weeksAaron #8am #August #Broom #area #RotherhamRead

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: