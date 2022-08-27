LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#Missing 21-year-old Antonio June (6’0 200lbs). Last seen in the Middle River area. Brown eyes, unknown clothing description Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 #HelpLocate #BCoPD #BaltimoreCounty pic.twitter.com/090wATj8xx
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 27, 2022
