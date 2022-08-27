#Missing 21-year-old Antonio June (6’0 200lbs). Last seen in the Middle River area.

#Missing 21-year-old Antonio June (6’0 200lbs). Last seen in the Middle River area. Brown eyes, unknown clothing description Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 #HelpLocate #BCoPD #BaltimoreCounty

