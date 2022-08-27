Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of DUI

Posted on August 27, 2022

2022-08-27 20:12:54
#BREAKING: A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle and disappearing from the scene.A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on – suspicion – of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, prompting a search. “The deputy has been relieved of duty, due to the active investigation

