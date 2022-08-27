LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his vehicle and disappearing from the scene.A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on – suspicion – of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, prompting a search. “The deputy has been relieved of duty, due to the active investigation
— KTLA (@KTLA) August 27, 2022
@cerisecastle RE: A Tradition of Violence
The History of Deputy Gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Great work! I’m on a project looking at LAC sheriff’s deputies in the 1930s, members of KKK, Silver Shirts etc. Have you come across anything on this?
— Mary Cronk Farrell’s new book! CLOSE UP ON WAR (@MaryCronkFarrel) August 26, 2022
