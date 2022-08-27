Karim K : 18-year-old French girl was found raped and left in the middle of the street naked in Paris.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🇫🇷#France
Paris: An 18-year-old French girl was found raped and left in the middle of the street naked.
Police say they arrested a North African man named Karim K., who was known to the police for acts of sexual assault.
Assault against women in becoming increasingly common.
— Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) August 26, 2022
