Karim K : 18-year-old French girl was found raped and left in the middle of the street naked in Paris.

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 20:32:38
🇫🇷#France

Paris: An 18-year-old French girl was found raped and left in the middle of the street naked.

Police say they arrested a North African man named Karim K., who was known to the police for acts of sexual assault.

Assault against women in becoming increasingly common.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#FranceParis #18yearold #French #girl #raped #left #middle #street #nakedPolice #arrested #North #African #man #named #Karim #police #acts #sexual #assaultAssault #women #increasingly #common

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: