June Brown – Dot Cotton Death News : East Enders will be saying an emotional goodbye to the iconic Dot Branning

2022-08-27 21:00:00

June Brown has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

EE Will host a funeral for Dot Cotton and will dedicate a whole episode to the legendary June Brown . My heart is so warm right now but this will be a very emotional episode to watch. Dot Cotton was a legend of #EastEnders and will always be remembered for the right reasons

NEW: #EastEnders will be saying an emotional goodbye to the iconic Dot Branning later this year when news reaches the residents of Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away. More details:

NEW: #EastEnders will be saying an emotional goodbye to the iconic Dot Branning later this year when news reaches the residents of Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away. More details:https://t.co/c77stQIOhA — TV Zone (@tvukzone) August 27, 2022

Who is June Muriel Brown ?

June Muriel Brown OBE was an English actress and author. She was best known for her role as Dot Cotton on the BBC soap opera EastEnders. In 2005, she won Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement award at the British Soap Awards. Wikipedia

Born: February 16, 1927, Needham Market, United Kingdom

Died: April 3, 2022, Surrey, United Kingdom

Books: Before the Year Dot

Children: Lousie Arnold, William Arnold, Chloe Arnold, Naomi Arnold, Sophie Arnold

Parents: Henry William Melton Brown, Louisa Brown

Siblings: Marise Brown, Lois Brown, Rosemary Brown, John Brown

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of June Muriel Brown . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

EE Will host a funeral for Dot Cotton and will dedicate a whole episode to the legendary June Brown. My heart is so warm right now but this will be a very emotional episode to watch. Dot Cotton was a legend of #EastEnders and will always be remembered for the right reasons💔😭 pic.twitter.com/KUxDSNzr5G — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 27, 2022

I feel emotional about Dot’s funeral episode already😭💔 I’m gonna be a wreck when it airs. Thank you June Brown for this legendary character R.I.P you beautiful angel #JuneBrown #Eastenders x — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) August 27, 2022

I’m gonna cry so much😭😭 Hope they give Dot Branning Julia’s theme at the end and maybe a montage of her best moments #Eastenders #JuneBrown xx https://t.co/3mkTkOBId9 — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) August 27, 2022

I’m so pleased that #EastEnders are doing this. Dot Cotton was one of EE’s most inconic characters with June Brown being equally as legendary. I hope Dot’s funeral is the biggest funeral EE has ever done with a well deserved Julia’s theme and every character there. ❤️😭😭💔 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 27, 2022

Danny wrote

I’m glad they’re doing this. Even many people who never watched EastEnders knew who Dot Cotton was. June Brown created an icon not just of EastEnders, or even soap – but arguably of British television itself Free RKelly wrote

And on their way “out of town”, NO ONE thought to tell one of the many law officials they bypassed what was going on? They were being threatened? June Brown is tryna kidnap them? Nothing? They were only scared for 2 wks, but the trial lasted 6 yrs? Oh ok..

#FreeRKelly