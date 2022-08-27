June Brown – Dot Cotton Death News : East Enders will be saying an emotional goodbye to the iconic Dot Branning

Posted on August 27, 2022

2022-08-27 21:00:00
June Brown has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
EE Will host a funeral for Dot Cotton and will dedicate a whole episode to the legendary June Brown. My heart is so warm right now but this will be a very emotional episode to watch. Dot Cotton was a legend of #EastEnders and will always be remembered for the right reasons
NEW: #EastEnders will be saying an emotional goodbye to the iconic Dot Branning later this year when news reaches the residents of Albert Square that Dot has sadly passed away. More details:

Who is June Muriel Brown ?

June Muriel Brown OBE was an English actress and author. She was best known for her role as Dot Cotton on the BBC soap opera EastEnders. In 2005, she won Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards and received the Lifetime Achievement award at the British Soap Awards. Wikipedia
Born: February 16, 1927, Needham Market, United Kingdom
Died: April 3, 2022, Surrey, United Kingdom
Books: Before the Year Dot
Children: Lousie Arnold, William Arnold, Chloe Arnold, Naomi Arnold, Sophie Arnold
Parents: Henry William Melton Brown, Louisa Brown
Siblings: Marise Brown, Lois Brown, Rosemary Brown, John Brown

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of June Muriel Brown . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

Danny wrote
I’m glad they’re doing this.

Even many people who never watched EastEnders knew who Dot Cotton was. June Brown created an icon not just of EastEnders, or even soap – but arguably of British television itself

Free RKelly wrote
