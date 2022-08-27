Jasmine Hollis : Henry County, Ga. Police identify warehouse shooting suspect .

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-26 20:00:44
NEW: Henry County, Ga. Police identify warehouse shooting suspect as 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis, a motive remains under investigation.

23YO Jasmine Hollis of McDonough is charged w/ 3 counts of Aggravated Assault. All injuries have been deemed non-life threatening. 

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Henry #County #Police #identify #warehouse #shooting #suspect #23yearold #Jasmine #Hollis #motive #remains #investigation

Post Views: 22

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: