Jasmine Hollis : Henry County, Ga. Police identify warehouse shooting suspect .

NEW: Henry County, Ga. Police identify warehouse shooting suspect as 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis, a motive remains under investigation.
23YO Jasmine Hollis of McDonough is charged w/ 3 counts of Aggravated Assault. All injuries have been deemed non-life threatening.
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2022
