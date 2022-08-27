Jamey Rootes Death News : Former HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes, passed away this week.

2022-08-26 23:34:49

Jamey Rootes has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Former @HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes, who passed away this week, remembered today at a thank you luncheon to the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee board. Jamey was supposed to be there.Chris Canetti, Host Committee President,said they left a seat for Jamey to honor Him

Former @HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes, who passed away this week, remembered today at a thank you luncheon to the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee board. Jamey was supposed to be there.Chris Canetti, Host Committee President,said they left a seat for Jamey to honor Him pic.twitter.com/SJuNbtXvoF — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 26, 2022

Who is Jamey Rootes ?

Jamey Rootes was an American sports executive. He served as a long-term president of the Houston Texans of the National Football League. He was responsible for the business operations of the team. Before joining the Texans, he was president and general manager of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. Wikipedia

Born: Stone Mountain, GA

Died: August 21, 2022

Education: Clemson University

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Jamey Rootes. This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Chris Canetti wrote

We’ve lost a legend in Jamey Rootes. A true gentleman. A special friend. A consummate professional. An admired leader. A major contributor to our community. So sad and heartbreaking. Prayers to his wife Melissa and his children during this difficult time.

Clemson Men’s Soccer wrote

The Clemson soccer family is devastated by the news of Jamey Rootes’s passing. Jamey won two National Championships with the Tigers in 1984 and 1987. He will forever be remembered as one of the cornerstones of our program.