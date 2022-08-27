Jamey Rootes Death News : Former HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes, passed away this week.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Former @HoustonTexans President Jamey Rootes, who passed away this week, remembered today at a thank you luncheon to the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee board. Jamey was supposed to be there.Chris Canetti, Host Committee President,said they left a seat for Jamey to honor Him pic.twitter.com/SJuNbtXvoF
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 26, 2022
Who is Jamey Rootes ?
Jamey Rootes was an American sports executive. He served as a long-term president of the Houston Texans of the National Football League. He was responsible for the business operations of the team. Before joining the Texans, he was president and general manager of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. Wikipedia
Born: Stone Mountain, GA
Died: August 21, 2022
Education: Clemson University
Cause of Death.
Comments and Reactions .
Chris Canetti wrote
We’ve lost a legend in Jamey Rootes. A true gentleman. A special friend. A consummate professional. An admired leader. A major contributor to our community. So sad and heartbreaking. Prayers to his wife Melissa and his children during this difficult time.
Clemson Men’s Soccer wrote
The Clemson soccer family is devastated by the news of Jamey Rootes’s passing. Jamey won two National Championships with the Tigers in 1984 and 1987. He will forever be remembered as one of the cornerstones of our program.
