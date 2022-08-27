Imonie Hackett Death News : 1-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland .

2022-08-26 20:13:22

Imonie Hackett has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. @21WFMJNews

Charges of inducing panic and child endangering have been filed against Imonie Hackett who was wheeled out of her Westchester Square Apartment on a stretcher Tuesday afternoon. @21WFMJNews https://t.co/1oNevrZ4Qh — Erin Simonek (@ErinWFMJ) July 20, 2022