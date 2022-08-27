Help find a home #CLWYD #Wales North Jack Russell Terrier aged 10, sadly his owner has passed away.

2022-08-27 19:52:31

Please retweet to help Toby find a home #CLWYD #Wales North Jack Russell Terrier aged 10, sadly his owner has passed away. He is looking for a quiet adult home as the only pet.

DETAILS or APPLY👇 #dogs #dogsoftwitter #AdoptDontShop

Jack Russell Terrier loves water so much Mom drives her 10 hours to a real beach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2C5iwCmgfr — The Dodo (@dodo) August 27, 2022

URGENT, please retweet to help Susan find a home #Manchester #UK Sweet Jack Russell Terrier aged 12!!

Found as a stray, she needs to be the only pet in the home. She’s affectionate and enjoys walks, should be in a home, please share ❤️

DETAILS or APPLYhttps://t.co/uJuY1Nq1iP pic.twitter.com/8WLBnq6iDw — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) August 27, 2022

#LostDog #Alert GEM

Female Jack Russell Terrier Tri Colour Face With White Body And Black Spot On Her Back

Missing from Chopwell, NE17 area, North East on Monday, 8th August 2022 #DroneSAR #MissingDog pic.twitter.com/utnHMrLR6T — Drone_SAR_For_Lost_Dogs_UK (@sar_dogs) August 27, 2022

A woman said she escaped a bear attack in Vermont over the weekend after her Jack Russell terrier intervened, state wildlife authorities said Monday. The 61-year-old woman was bitten on the leg, but is expected to survive.