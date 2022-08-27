Genesis Amanie Rodriguez : Bexar County Sheriff’s arrested the woman seen in video firing off rounds out a car window.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office just announced they’ve arrested the woman from this video who was firing off rounds out a car window in West Bexar County.Press conference beginning shortly.
Press conference beginning shortly. https://t.co/I7zpqdS2H5
— Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) August 26, 2022
Here’s a look at 22-year-old Genesis Amanie Rodriguez, charged with Deadly Conduct after video went viral of her firing a gun out a car window while riding through a West Bexar County neighborhood. (See video of her being escorted away in handcuffs in the tweet below this one.) pic.twitter.com/RZkm4jL8W7
— Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) August 26, 2022
Genesis Amanie Rodriguez was somewhat camera shy as a deputy escorted her away in handcuffs. The 22-year-old is charged with Deadly Conduct after video went viral of her firing a gun out a car window while riding through a West Bexar County neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/m0Lbm0ZAO6
— Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) August 26, 2022
Look at this ghetto San Antonio hoe man lol I should send this shit to SAPD pic.twitter.com/3c5ClSPepU
— DINGO JOHNSON (@DINGOJOHNS0N) August 25, 2022
Brenda Vander Mey wrote
Please hold her w/o bond or bail until a court trial, or if evidence surfaces to provide probable cause that she was not the person who shot live ammo out a car window in Bexar. TOO DANGEROUS!
