Genesis Amanie Rodriguez : Bexar County Sheriff’s arrested the woman seen in video firing off rounds out a car window.

Look at this ghetto San Antonio hoe man lol I should send this shit to SAPD pic.twitter.com/3c5ClSPepU

Brenda Vander Mey wrote

Please hold her w/o bond or bail until a court trial, or if evidence surfaces to provide probable cause that she was not the person who shot live ammo out a car window in Bexar. TOO DANGEROUS!

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BREAKING #Bexar #County #Sheriff039s #Office #announced #they039ve #arrested #woman #video #firing #rounds #car #window #West #Bexar #CountyPress #conference #beginning #shortly