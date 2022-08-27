Genesis Amanie Rodriguez : Bexar County Sheriff’s arrested the woman seen in video firing off rounds out a car window.

Posted on August 27, 2022

2022-08-26 22:41:13
BREAKING: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office just announced they’ve arrested the woman from this video who was firing off rounds out a car window in West Bexar County.Press conference beginning shortly.

Brenda Vander Mey wrote
Please hold her w/o bond or bail until a court trial, or if evidence surfaces to provide probable cause that she was not the person who shot live ammo out a car window in Bexar. TOO DANGEROUS!

