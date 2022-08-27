Firefighter Carlojohn Castañeda Death News

2022-08-26 20:32:45

Carlojohn Castañeda has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

In-behalf of the officers and members of Kabalikat Fire Rescue we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Carlojohn B. Castañeda for his untimely demise.

You will be greatly missed.

