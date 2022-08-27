LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
We’ve arrested four people but our work is far from done.
We still need information.
We still need names.
To stop gun crime we need you.
Silence is not an option.
Please share
#Sam
Elven days ago, 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot dead in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, #Liverpool
We’ve arrested four people but our work is far from done.
We still need information.
We still need names.
To stop gun crime we need you.
Silence is not an option.
Please share#Sam pic.twitter.com/CbcdnfjOse
— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 27, 2022
ARREST| A 4th man has been arrested following the murder of Sam Rimmer on Tuesday 16 August If you were in #Dingle and #Toxteth or have any info please use our Public Portal (https://t.co/6C7b3gwAE7) DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111 https://t.co/GkioQqbOKG pic.twitter.com/53j1kGWJBx
— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 27, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Elven #days #22yearold #Sam #Rimmer #shot #dead #Lavrock #Bank #Dingle #LiverpoolWe039ve #arrested #people #work #doneWe #information #names #stop #gun #crime #youSilence #optionPlease #shareSam