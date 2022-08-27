Elven days ago, 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot dead in Lavrock Bank, Dingle.

Posted on August 27, 2022

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle have arrested a fourth man on suspicion of murder. Sam was shot dead in Lavrock Bank… three others questioned over his murder have been released on bail.
Elven days ago, 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot dead in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, #Liverpool
We’ve arrested four people but our work is far from done.
We still need information.
We still need names.
To stop gun crime we need you.
Silence is not an option.
Please share
#Sam

