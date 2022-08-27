Darrell Brooks Wiki: Darrell Brooks was 24, when he pled guilty to statutory rape & impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Darrell Brooks was 24, when he pled guilty to statutory rape & impregnating a 15-year-old girl.
Washoe County, Nevada, placed him on probation, no jail, in 2006.
Darrell Edward Brooks Jr (born February 2, 1982) is an American man who committed the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, which killed 6 people and injured 62 others.
History
Before the parade incident, Brooks has been known to be a domestic abuser, beating his partner and mother of his child for not paying his bail and intentionally running over the woman with his car. He was arrested and had previous criminal history for running over his partner before the Waukesha incident, having been released on $1,000 bail. He additionally is a registered sex offender in the state of Nevada.
