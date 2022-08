Chun Hui Zhang Death – Climber Dies On Mt Rainier : Canadian Climber Has Died After Falling Off A Mountain In Washington State.

2022-08-26 17:25:53

A Canadian Climber Has Died After Falling Off A Mountain In Washington State

A Canadian climber was killed when he fell on Mount Rainier earlier this week.

Chun Hui Zhang, 52, fell Monday on Disappointment Cleaver. He was doing a private, recreational summit climb with friends.

A release from the National Park Services says “several unsuccessful attempts were made by mountain climbing guides and National Park Services rangers” the day he fell.

