Bob LuPone Death News : MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away

2022-08-27 19:05:10

MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Read a letter from Bernie Telsey & Will Cantler at

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Read a letter from Bernie Telsey & Will Cantler at https://t.co/K1CLmjz6Qq pic.twitter.com/r9IpcC5O1q — MCC Theater (@mcctheater) August 27, 2022

Who is Robert LuPone ?

Robert LuPone was an American actor and artistic director. He worked on stage, in film, and in television. He was the brother of actress Patti LuPone. Wikipedia

Born: July 29, 1946 (age 76 years), Brooklyn, New York, NY

Nominations: Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, MORE

Parents: Angela Louise Lupone, Orlando Joseph LuPone

Siblings: William LuPone, Patti LuPone

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of ………………… . This is a development story.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Sending all my love to @PattiLuPone . Robert lupone was such a nice person, he always supported us youth company members @mcctheater and was someone you could just talk too. I never felt like i bothered him when asking for advice because he was always willing to give it. 🕊🕊 — -A (@reidsintern) August 27, 2022

When @mcctheater produced my play Still Life, for one performance Dominic Chianese, the actor playing Sarah Paulson’s father, couldn’t make a matinee & Bob filled in. Off book. Brilliantly. Ironically playing a man w/ pancreatic cancer. (Based on my dad) RIP Bobby. ❤️ — Alexander Dinelaris (@AlexDinelaris) August 27, 2022

So saddened to learn of the passing of Bobby LuPone; He was one of the kindest & most generous theatre artists I have ever known. A profound loss. May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏻💔😢 @mcctheater #RobertLuPone #NYtheater #NYtheatrecommunity pic.twitter.com/5MtiZdQ4w7 — Susan Kathryn Hefti (@SKHtweets) August 27, 2022

Matt McIver wrote

That is beautiful. I remember that show here in Des Moines, and getting to chat with you. What a lovely memory to share. He was one of the first people to welcome me into the theater community in New York City . He was fiercely loyal and kind – what a loss . I am so sad to hear this news. God, what a force he was. Such clarity such passion and commitment. A heavy heart and my condolences to all of you.