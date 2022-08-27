Bob LuPone Death News : MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away

MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. Read a letter from Bernie Telsey & Will Cantler at

Who is Robert LuPone ?

Robert LuPone was an American actor and artistic director. He worked on stage, in film, and in television. He was the brother of actress Patti LuPone. Wikipedia
Born: July 29, 1946 (age 76 years), Brooklyn, New York, NY
Nominations: Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, MORE
Parents: Angela Louise Lupone, Orlando Joseph LuPone
Siblings: William LuPone, Patti LuPone

Cause of Death.

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media. 

 

Matt McIver wrote 
That is beautiful. I remember that show here in Des Moines, and getting to chat with you. What a lovely memory to share.

He was one of the first people to welcome me into the theater community in New York City . He was fiercely loyal and kind – what a loss .

I am so sad to hear this news. God, what a force he was. Such clarity such passion and commitment. A heavy heart and my condolences to all of you.

