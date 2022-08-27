Asif Malik Death News : FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38.

2022-08-27 18:50:30

Ashvin Luximon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38. The actor, who appeared on the hit soap as Asif Malik between 1999 and 2003, passed away on July 23 “due to an aneurysm”.

RIP 💜

FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38. The actor, who appeared on the hit soap as Asif Malik between 1999 and 2003, passed away on July 23 “due to an aneurysm”.

RIP 💜 https://t.co/HWjouWoSup — @NHS100K 💜 (@NHS100K) August 27, 2022

Who is Ashvin Luximon ?

Best known for his role in the BBC series EastEnders where he played Asif Malik… Ashvin was originally from Enfield in North London and appeared in 146 episodes of EastEnders… – Deadline, Irish Mirror

Cause of Death.

The cause of Ashvin Luximon’s death may be Brain Aneurysm, according to several news reports.

‘An aneurysm is an abnormal bulge or ballooning in the wall of a blood vessel. An aneurysm can burst (rupture), causing…

Comments and Reactions .

This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

All do respect to the death of a fine actor but its absolutely hilarious that even when a cause of death is made clear in this case ab aneurysm and its proven not to be of the vaccines.#antivaxxers will still claim its because of the vaccines https://t.co/ghbQRmQ0JA — SharkyDX🦈🪖 (@Sharky_vs_Evil) August 27, 2022

Aneurysm at 38🤔….very sad that young people are dying like this. Still being ignored Former BBC EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon, 38, dies from aneurysm https://t.co/lE4Qjt01xD via https://t.co/0w7RCMbKoP — John Book (@JohnBook007) August 27, 2022

FGS HOW MANY MORE.. EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Malik dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 38, family says.https://t.co/jEHACEtev5 — Jimmy🩸54 (@Cawthorn12James) August 27, 2022

Kacey Ainsworth wrote

Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, he played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends xxx