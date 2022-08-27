Asif Malik Death News : FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38.
The actor, who appeared on the hit soap as Asif Malik between 1999 and 2003, passed away on July 23 “due to an aneurysm”.
RIP 💜
RIP 💜 https://t.co/HWjouWoSup
— @NHS100K 💜 (@NHS100K) August 27, 2022
Who is Ashvin Luximon ?
Cause of Death.
Comments and Reactions .
All do respect to the death of a fine actor but its absolutely hilarious that even when a cause of death is made clear in this case ab aneurysm and its proven not to be of the vaccines.#antivaxxers will still claim its because of the vaccines https://t.co/ghbQRmQ0JA
— SharkyDX🦈🪖 (@Sharky_vs_Evil) August 27, 2022
Aneurysm at 38🤔….very sad that young people are dying like this. Still being ignored
Former BBC EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon, 38, dies from aneurysm https://t.co/lE4Qjt01xD via https://t.co/0w7RCMbKoP
— John Book (@JohnBook007) August 27, 2022
FGS HOW MANY MORE..
EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon who played Asif Malik dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 38, family says.https://t.co/jEHACEtev5
— Jimmy🩸54 (@Cawthorn12James) August 27, 2022
Kacey Ainsworth wrote
Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, he played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends xxx
