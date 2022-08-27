Asif Malik Death News : FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38.

Posted on August 27, 2022

2022-08-27 18:50:30
Ashvin Luximon has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

FORMER EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died aged 38.

The actor, who appeared on the hit soap as Asif Malik between 1999 and 2003, passed away on July 23 “due to an aneurysm”.
Who is Ashvin Luximon ?

Best known for his role in the BBC series EastEnders where he played Asif Malik… Ashvin was originally from Enfield in North London and appeared in 146 episodes of EastEnders… – Deadline, Irish Mirror

Cause of Death.

The  cause of Ashvin Luximon’s death may be Brain Aneurysm, according to several news reports.
Comments and Reactions .

Kacey Ainsworth wrote
Really sorry to hear that Ashvin Luximon, he played Asif Malik in #EastEnders when I was there, has passed away aged 38 he was a lovely fun fella. Way too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends xxx

