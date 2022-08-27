Andriy Ryzhkov Death : Puppet head of police department in Russian-occupied Mihaylivka, Zaporizhya province is dead.

Posted on August 27, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-27 20:55:54
Puppet head of police department in Russian-occupied Mihaylivka, Zaporizhya province, killed by Ukrainian partisans.In the temporarily occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator Andriy Ryzhkov, who called himself “the head of the police”, was found dead.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Puppet #police #department #Russianoccupied #Mihaylivka #Zaporizhya #province #killed #Ukrainian #partisans

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: