Andriy Ryzhkov Death : Puppet head of police department in Russian-occupied Mihaylivka, Zaporizhya province is dead.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Puppet head of police department in Russian-occupied Mihaylivka, Zaporizhya province, killed by Ukrainian partisans.In the temporarily occupied Mykhailivka, Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator Andriy Ryzhkov, who called himself “the head of the police”, was found dead.
Puppet head of police department in Russian-occupied Mihaylivka, Zaporizhya province, killed by Ukrainian partisans. pic.twitter.com/DvzhgK2KPk
— Fuat (@lilygrutcher) August 27, 2022
This is the new everyday life for all collaborators and traitors. Nothing special.
— Observer (@44Observer4) August 27, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Puppet #police #department #Russianoccupied #Mihaylivka #Zaporizhya #province #killed #Ukrainian #partisans