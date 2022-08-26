Venice Bor.Kor.Sor Death News : Former WBC Boxing World Champion has died.

2022-08-26 00:47:36

Venice Bor.Kor.Sor has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

RIP Venice Bor.Kor.Sor, former WBC Boxing World Champion, one of the first boxing champions from Thailand. He passed away yesterday at 72 years old.

RIP Venice Bor.Kor.Sor, former WBC Boxing World Champion, one of the first boxing champions from Thailand. He passed away yesterday at 72 years old.

