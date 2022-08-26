Toledo Shooting : The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Artis Place Friday

2022-08-26 18:10:56

TPD Detective confirms a person was fatally shot on Artis Place this afternoon outside of the Weiler Homes. Identity of the victim is unknown.

BREAKING UPDATE: The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Artis Place Friday afternoon. The victim was transported to the hospital and has died, Toledo police detectives confirm.

