The Fulton County DA is calling on Mark Meadows ­ – Trump’s former WH chief of staff – to testify before special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in GA, per new court filing obtained by CNN. w/ @SaraMurray & @JMOCNNContext: 2022-08-26 00:16:02The Fulton County DA is calling on Mark Meadows ­ – Trump’s former WH chief of staff – to testify before special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in GA, per new court filing obtained by CNN. w/ @SaraMurray & @JMOCNNContext: The Fulton County DA is calling on Mark Meadows ­ – Trump’s former WH chief of staff – to testify before special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in GA, per new court filing obtained by CNN. w/ @SaraMurray & @JMOCNN Context: https://t.co/K1Rd43PgmA — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) August 26, 2022

This is, of course, a significant moment in GA criminal probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as it is the closest prosecutors have come to the former president himself. Efforts by Trump & his allies to overturn the election in GA are also under scrutiny by DOJ. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) August 26, 2022

Wash Caps Fan wrote

Calling on him to testify isn’t the same as it actually happening or issuing him a subpoena

Yuri wrote

Because they don’t live in Georgia, Willis has to use a process that involves getting judges in the states where they live to order them to appear. The petitions she filed Thursday are essentially precursors to subpoenas.

Anjali Deodhar “May hope and history rhyme.

What amazes me is how Trump can continue to commit blatant crimes and so far has gotten away with it. Disgraceful for American law enforcement.

He and many others of Trump’s cult are cowards! Anyone who can sit and browse on their phone while the Capital was under siege without saying anything to Trump should be prosecuted.

Meadows is wondering if being in the Witness Protection Program is a valid reason for not having to testify.

