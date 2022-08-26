LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The Fulton County DA is calling on Mark Meadows – Trump’s former WH chief of staff – to testify before special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in GA, per new court filing obtained by CNN. w/ @SaraMurray & @JMOCNNContext:
This is, of course, a significant moment in GA criminal probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as it is the closest prosecutors have come to the former president himself.
Efforts by Trump & his allies to overturn the election in GA are also under scrutiny by DOJ.
Calling on him to testify isn’t the same as it actually happening or issuing him a subpoena
Because they don’t live in Georgia, Willis has to use a process that involves getting judges in the states where they live to order them to appear. The petitions she filed Thursday are essentially precursors to subpoenas.
Anjali Deodhar “May hope and history rhyme.
