Steven Hoffenberg Death – Net Worth : Jeffrey Epstein Friend who went to prison for a Ponzi scheme was found dead in Connecticut.

2022-08-25 20:46:21

Steven Hoffenberg, who went to prison for a Ponzi scheme he said he built with Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead on Tuesday at his home in Connecticut.

“Connecticut authorities are working to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week.

Who is Steven Jude Hoffenberg ?

Steven Jude Hoffenberg was an American businessman and fraudster. He was the founder, CEO, president, and chairman of Towers Financial Corporation, a debt collection agency, which was later discovered to be a Ponzi scheme. In 1993, he rescued the New York Post from bankruptcy, and briefly owned the paper. Wikipedia

Born: 1945, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Died: August 23, 2022

Spouse: Maria Santiago (m. 2014)

Employer: Towers Financial Corporation

Criminal charge(s): Five counts of securities fraud, tax evasion, and obstruction of a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry

Criminal penalty: 20 years imprisonment and fine; served 18 years.

Steven Hoffenberg Net Worth

Steven Hoffenberg had an estimated net worth of $5 million before his demise. He was a businessman. Steven Hoffenberg Funeral.

Steven Hoffenberg came from a storied era where everything was large: The characters, egos, deals, and esp. the stories. He was kind to me in the many hours we spent discussing Epstein, and gave me a rare portal into his world. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Zr3cr7YCep — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) August 25, 2022 Jack wrote

Steven Hoffenberg wasn’t “Epsteined”. Neither was chef Andy, contrary to what Maria Farmer and Whitney Webb want you to believe. I know Whitney grew her fake fucking brand off of the grift, but it’s just that; a grift. They’re both frauds. So was Christ card promoting, Hoff. Sean Brennan wrote

Anyone who was at his inner circle parties on pedophile island should get security. Sounds like someone else there doesn't want to be identified. I wish they all needed a lawyer.

