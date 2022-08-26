Steve Makris Death News : Firefighter Steve Makris has died

Posted on August 26, 2022

2022-08-26 00:09:59
 Steve Makris has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Our deepest condolences to @IAFF1212 with the passing of Steve Makris.

Reacting to the news of Steve” Makris death, Old Brass wrote : Deeply saddened by this news… all of us should take positive steps to ensure we’re doing everything we can to prevent this from happening to each other…

Remember Stephanos through simple actions like using wipes asap after exiting a fire and showering back at the house… RIP.

Chief Hutt wrote
On behalf of the Ottawa Fire Services our sincere condolences and our thoughts are with the Makris and MFES
Sincere condolences to all family, friends and extended family of MFES & L1212 on this tragic loss. Gone far too soon

