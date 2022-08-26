State Highway 2 Accident : Motorcyclist dead after SH2 crash.

2022-08-26 00:30:17

Motorcyclist dead after SH2 crash

A person has died after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 2, mere hours after a car left the road on the same stretch of highway in Ahikouka.

Motorcyclist dead after SH2 crash

A person has died after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 2, mere hours after a car left the road on the same stretch of highway in Ahikouka.https://t.co/yT10z1vQ1O pic.twitter.com/goUDjzwa5C — Wairarapa Times-Age (@WairarapaTA) August 26, 2022

FINAL UPDATE 12:30PM

This crash on SH2 Trentham is now clear and the road is fully OPEN. Please expect significant DELAYS, while congestion eases and regular traffic flow resumes. ^AP https://t.co/ELwxxOkT7y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) August 26, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Motorcyclist #dead #SH2 #crashA #person #died #motorcycle #crash #State #Highway #mere #hours #car #left #road #stretch #highway #Ahikouka