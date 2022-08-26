Scott Barnes Death News : Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

2022-08-26 00:30:50

Scott Barnes has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

So deeply saddened to hear that this passionate,gifted, generous,devoted man/incredible spirit has passed. Love & condolences to his dear ones. RIP #ScottBarnes 💖 💫 🙏 Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

So deeply saddened to hear that this passionate,gifted, generous,devoted man/incredible spirit has passed. Love & condolences to his dear ones. RIP #ScottBarnes 💖 💫 🙏 Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68 https://t.co/a23TZwTmia — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) August 26, 2022 @wexfordopera are saddened to receive news of the passing of Scott Barnes. Scott was a champion of Wexford Festival Opera and a dear friend to many at the Festival. He will be sadly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/dnntB42WQD — WexfordFestivalOpera (@wexfordopera) August 24, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#deeply #saddened #hear #passionategifted #generousdevoted #manincredible #spirit #passed #Love #amp #condolences #dear #RIP #ScottBarnes #Scott #Barnes #Founding #Member #Broadway #CaresEquity #Fights #AIDS #Passes