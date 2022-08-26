Scott Barnes Death News : Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

Scott Barnes has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
So deeply saddened to hear that this passionate,gifted, generous,devoted man/incredible spirit has passed. Love & condolences to his dear ones. RIP #ScottBarnes 💖 💫 🙏 Scott Barnes, Founding Member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Passes Away at 68

