Ricardo Dorado Death News : Ricardo Dorado, Jr. (1989-2022):

Ricardo Dorado has died

Ricardo Dorado, Jr. (1989-2022): Ricky Dorado Ricardo “Ricky” Dorado Jr (33) of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ricardo was born on March 22, 1989 in Payson, Utah to Ricardo Dorado and Josefina Dorado.…

