Police Officer James Conwell Death News : Conwell retired in 1987 from the NYPD 34Pct and was a US Army Veteran.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-25 22:08:54

Police Officer James Conwell has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Police Officer James Conwell retired in 1987 from the @NYPD34Pct and was a @USArmy Veteran. He passed away on August 22, 2022. Today, Police Officer Conwell’s family was presented our Department Flag in his honor. May he rest in eternal peace. #NeverForget

@NYCPBA

@NYPDnews



Police Officer James Conwell retired in 1987 from the @NYPD34Pct and was a @USArmy Veteran. He passed away on August 22, 2022. Today, Police Officer Conwell’s family was presented our Department Flag in his honor. May he rest in eternal peace. #NeverForget @NYCPBA @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/baQRW1gYvf — NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) August 25, 2022

This is a news article about someone who recently passed away, its not an obituary or an official death notice. Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Police #Officer #James #Conwell #retired #NYPD34Pct #USArmy #Veteran #passed #August #Today #Police #Officer #Conwells #family #presented #Department #Flag #honor #rest #eternal #peace #NeverForget #NYCPBA #NYPDnews

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Reddit

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



