Paul Monti Death News : Sad news – Paul Monti, father of MoH Recipient Jared Monti, has died.

2022-08-26 18:51:49

Paul Monti has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.

Sad news – Paul Monti, father of MoH Recipient Jared Monti, has died. Paul was a fixture in Mass veterans matters & organized 🇺🇸s on the graves at Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod where his son rests in honor. God bless the Monti family & may Paul meet Jared soonest.

Who is Paul Monti?

Paul Monti, the father of late Army Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti

