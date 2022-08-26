Paul Monti Death News : Sad news – Paul Monti, father of MoH Recipient Jared Monti, has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-26 18:51:49
Paul Monti has died, according to the following statements posted on social media.
Sad news – Paul Monti, father of MoH Recipient Jared Monti, has died. Paul was a fixture in Mass veterans matters & organized 🇺🇸s on the graves at Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod where his son rests in honor.
God bless the Monti family & may Paul meet Jared soonest.
— Afghan War Vets (@AfghanWarVetrns) August 26, 2022
Who is Paul Monti?
Paul Monti, the father of late Army Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti
Cause of Death.
As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Paul Monti. This is a development story.
